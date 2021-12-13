Indiana News

South Bend man arrested for deadly Fort Wayne shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) – Police in Fort Wayne have made an arrest in connection to a fatal November shooting, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

On Nov 5, officers responded to the 5300 block of McClellan Street. Once on the scene, the victim, later identified as Tremaine Barnett, was located.

Barnett, who was in a vehicle, was unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds. Barnett was transported to a nearby hospital where he passed away.

Robert James,33, was taken into custody on Monday, Dec. 13 in South Bend, Indiana.

James faces a preliminary charge of murder.