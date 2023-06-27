Search
South Bend man arrested for driving drunk with child in back seat

Reginald Harris, 35, of South Bend (Provided Photo/St. Joseph County Jail)
by: Daja Stowe
Posted:

MISHAWAKA, Ind (WISH) — A South Bend man was arrested Monday night for driving while intoxicated with a child in the back seat, police say.

At 10:40 p.m. Monday, Indiana State Trooper Brian Robbins stopped a 2010 GMC SUV for an equipment violation near Lincoln Way and Taylor Street. The trooper noted that the GMC stopped on the road and did not pull to the side of the road.

Trooper Robbins says that while speaking with the driver, 35-year-old Reginald Harris, he noticed signs of alcohol impairment and a 2-year-old child in the back seat of the SUV.

After being given a certified test, Harris’ blood alcohol level was found to be twice over the legal limit.

Harris was arrested and taken to St. Joseph County Jail for operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger under the age of 18 and operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license.

The 2-year-old was released to a relative that was contacted to come to the scene, according to a release.

