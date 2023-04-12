Man arrested for role in Easter morning homicide

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — The South Bend Police Department have arrested and charged a suspect in connection with a homicide on Easter morning.

In the early hours of Sunday, April 9, Police responded to the 200 block of South Lafayette Boulevard to investigate reports of shots fired.

While police were investigating the scene, they received a report that a victim suffering from a gunshot wound arrived at Memorial Hospital.

The victim, Eddie Tyler IV, 24, of South Bend, eventually died at the hospital.

After investigating and processing evidence, police identified Marcus Hatcher, 28, of Niles, Michigan, as a suspect.

Hatcher was arrested Tuesday and is being charged with murder and firearm enhancement by the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office.