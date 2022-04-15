Indiana News

South Bend man arrested for shooting at vehicle of State Rep. Jacob Teshka

Edmande Hill is accused of shooting at the vehicle of Rep. Teshka. (Provided Photo/St. Joseph County Jail)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A South Bend man has been arrested for shooting at the vehicle of State Representative Jacob Teshka.

Edmande Hill, 51, faces charges of attempted battery and criminal recklessness.

Rep. Teshka, a Republican representing District 7, told police that on Dec. 8, 2021, someone shot at the vehicle he was driving.

Teshka was hurt as a result of the shooting, according to South Bend police. His two small children were also in the vehicle at the time of the shooting, but were not injured.

Investigators found and arrested Hill in Porter County on Thursday. He is in the Porter County Jail and will be transported to the St. Joseph County Jail, according to the South Bend Police Department.