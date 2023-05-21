South Bend man facing charges for possessing more than 400 pills, ketamine, stolen guns

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — A South Bend man is facing several drug charges after a lenghty drug investigation, Indiana State Police said in a release Sunday.

According to the release, the investigation against 43-year-old Ardisha Hogan was started earlier this year by ISP Bremen Post All Crimes Policing Team.

The investigation continued to grow until 6:25 a.m. Friday, when troopers executed a search warrant of Hogan’s residence in the 1100 block of Chalfant Street.

During investigation, officers discovered six handguns, two of which were stolen, more than 400 pills, drug paraphernalia, and about $13,000 U.S. currency.

Officers identified the pills as Schedule II, III, and IV substances. They also identified 93 doses of ketamine.

Hogan is facing charges for three counts of dealing Schedule II, III, and IV controlled substances and three counts of possessing Schedule II, III, and IV controlled substances.

He is also being charged with possessing and dealing a legend drug, possession of cocaine, paraphernalia, marijuana, stolen property, felony possession of a handgun, and maintaining a common nuisance.

Hogan was being held at St. Joseph County Jail without bond. A preliminary hearing for Hogan has not been scheduled.