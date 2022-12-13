South Bend Police Department reports increase of Kia thefts

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — The South Bend Police Department is investigating thefts of Kia vehicles.
Police confirmed in a social media post that they’ve investigated several thefts or attempted thefts of newer-model Kia brand vehicles. Police say videos have been trending on social media since July, showing how the vehicles could be stolen without a key. Police say they can also impact newer-model Hyundai vehicles.
Police suggested a few ways to keep your vehicle from being a target:
- Using a steering wheel locking device
- Parking in well-lit areas
- Keeping doors locked at all times
- Keeping personal belongings out of plain view
- Reporting any suspicious activity to the South Bend Police Department
Anyone with any information about the thefts should contact the Michiana Crime Stoppers by calling 574-288-7867