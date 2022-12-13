Indiana News

South Bend Police Department reports increase of Kia thefts

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019 file photo, the KIA logo is displayed on a sign at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Kia is telling owners of nearly 380,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outdoors due to the risk of an engine compartment fire. The Korean automaker is recalling certain 2017 through 2021 Sportage SUVs and 2017 through 2019 Cadenza sedans to fix the problem. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — The South Bend Police Department is investigating thefts of Kia vehicles.

Police confirmed in a social media post that they’ve investigated several thefts or attempted thefts of newer-model Kia brand vehicles. Police say videos have been trending on social media since July, showing how the vehicles could be stolen without a key. Police say they can also impact newer-model Hyundai vehicles.

Police suggested a few ways to keep your vehicle from being a target:

Using a steering wheel locking device

Parking in well-lit areas

Keeping doors locked at all times

Keeping personal belongings out of plain view

Reporting any suspicious activity to the South Bend Police Department

Anyone with any information about the thefts should contact the Michiana Crime Stoppers by calling 574-288-7867