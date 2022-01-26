Indiana News

South Bend police find machine gun in SUV, 2 arrested

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were arrested in South Bend on Tuesday after a machine gun was found in an SUV, South Bend Police Department said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

Officers heard a series of automatic gunfire near Manchester Drive and Voll Lane around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, according to police. An SUV was seen driving at a high rate of speed on Manchester Drive, leading officers to pull the vehicle over.

The two people in the vehicle, 21-year-olds Nyla Timmons and Jacob Pittman, were detained.

Police say the machine gun and marijuana were found in the SUV during the ensuing investigation.

Timmons and Pittman were booked into the St. Joseph County Jail.