Indiana News

South Bend police searching for 3 missing children, ages 6, 9, 13

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — Three children, ages 6, 9 and 13, are missing, South Bend Police Department said Friday night.

The children — Jamarianna Campbell, 6; Zamarion Campbell, 9; and Delmonte Campbell, 13 — were last seen about 5 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of North Eclipse Parkway. That’s in a residential near the interestion of North Bendix Drive and U.S. 20/Lincoln Way West.

Family members reported the children missing late Friday afternoon. Police were searching for the children.

Demonte was described as having brown eyes and blonde hair with dreadlocks.

Zamarion was described as having brown eyes with a scar above his eye.

Jamarianna was described as having brown eyes and black hair with pink and white beads.

No descriptions of what clothing the children were wearing was immediately available. Police shared two photos.

A statewide Silver Alert was issued for the children about an hour after South Bend police put the information on social media.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts was asked to call the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or call 911.