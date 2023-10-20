South Bend teen missing for 4 months; authorities seek help

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — A teenage girl who was 13 years old when she disappeared from her South Bend home in June is still missing.

Trinity Martin, who is now 14 years old, has been missing for over four months.

Anyone with information regarding Trinity’s disappearance, contact the center at 800-843-5678 or the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201.

Kimberly Martin, the mother of Trinity, told the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that on the morning of June 1, Trinity’s dad woke up and noticed she was no longer in her room, and immediately knew something was wrong.

“Trinity is beautiful, smart, silly, and loved by all,” Kimberly said, “I want her to know that I love and miss her and will never give up hope on finding her.”

According to a release, Trinity could still be in Indiana or have traveled out of state. She was described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.