South Carolina murder suspect arrested in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A South Carolina murder suspect was arrested by police after he was located at an Evansville residence Friday.

On Friday, The United States Marshal Regional Task Force, comprised of United States deputy marshals, deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, officers with the Evansville Police Department, and troopers with the Indiana State Police, developed information that Johnathan Torell Kelly, 34, of Allendale, South Carolina, may be in the Evansville area.

Kelly had an active felony warrant from Allendale for murder, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. After further investigation, the USMS Task Force located Kelly in a residence in the 2500 block of Pollack Avenue.

The Evansville Police Department’s SWAT team was contacted and responded to the scene. At 10:20 p.m. Friday, Kelly surrendered to the SWAT team without incident and was taken into custody. Kelly was transported to the Vanderburgh County Jail and is awaiting extradition to South Carolina.