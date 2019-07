A crash involving a passenger vehicle and a semi shut down southbound traffic on I-69 in Madison County Thursday morning. Traffic has since been reopened. (Provided Photo/Indiana Department of Transportation)

MADISON COUNTY (WISH) — Four people were injured and southbound traffic was shut down for about an hour after a crash along I-69 Thursday morning.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. on I-69 near State Road 109 just before 5 a.m.

Indiana State police confirmed four people were injured in the two-vehicle crash that involved a semi and a passenger vehicle. The extent of their injuries was not released.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.