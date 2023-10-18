Southern Indiana factory announces 100 layoffs

Search
(Provided Photo/NYX website)
by: Brady Gibson
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WISH) — NYX, maker of auto parts and components, confirms to state it is laying off 100 workers at its facility in New Albany, Indiana.

The layoff notice to the state says the layoffs began Monday.

It says the layoffs are temporary but does not give a timeline on when workers might be recalled.

It also does not list a reason for the layoffs.

NYX is a Michigan-based company that designs and manufactures automotive parts and components, including door panels, center consoles, grab handles, and more.

NYX purchased the New Albany location in 2019.

