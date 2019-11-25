Southern Indiana football coach suffers stroke during game, not expected to survive

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ind. (WISH) – A southern Indiana high school football coach is expected to pass away Monday following complications of a stroke, according to the school.

West Washington High School said Phillip Bowsman suffered a minor stroke during a semi-state game Friday evening.

The school said the stroke was the result of a blood clot and that Bowsman underwent brain surgery Friday evening to relieve pressure due to swelling.

However, a Sunday post on the school’s Facebook page said that Bowsman was expected to be removed from the ventilator, allowing him to pass away peacefully.

West Washington High School canceled classed Monday and Tuesday, saying that counseling services would be available for both students and staff.