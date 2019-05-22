Indiana News

Southern Indiana interstate lanes closed after sinkhole opens

Posted: May 22, 2019 03:26 PM EDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 03:26 PM EDT

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — State transportation officials say a sinkhole that opened up overnight has forced the closure of a portion of a southern Indiana highway.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says eastbound lanes of Interstate 265 in Floyd County between Charlestown Road and Interstate 65 were closed early Wednesday after motorists reported a large pothole that turned out to be a sinkhole.

A contractor was working Wednesday to fill the sinkhole and repave the area. INDOT official said Wednesday afternoon they expect the lanes to reopen Wednesday evening.

Motorist Cara Chumley tells WLKY-TV that her car struck the sinkhole during her morning commute to work, damaging one of its wheels.

She says officers helped her change her tire before she drove to a local hospital for an evaluation.

