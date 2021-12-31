Indiana News

Southern Indiana man arrested for interrupting funeral procession

MITCHELL, Ind. (WISH) — A Lawrence County man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after interrupting a funeral procession.

According to authorities, a Bedford police officer was leading the procession past a group of stopped cars in the right lane of State Road 37 near Dixie Highway.

That’s when a blue Jeep, driven by Christopher Meissner, 59, pulled out of the group of stopped cars, situating himself in between the police car and the lead funeral procession vehicle.

When the procession passed the group of stopped cars, Meissner pulled out from the procession and cut the police vehicle off.

The officer pulled his vehicle up to Meissner’s, told him to stop and pulled the police vehicle in front of the Jeep.

After the officer exited his car, Meissner attempted to drive around the vehicle, but stopped just short of hitting the officer.

Police say Meissner initially refused to cooperate, but eventually got out of the way of the procession.

Once the procession passed, Meissner was arrested.

Meissner is charged with resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness, reckless driving, driving between vehicles of a funeral procession and failure to yield right of way to an emergency vehicle.

Online court records do not yet indicate an initial appearance date.