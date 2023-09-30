Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Southern Indiana man arrested for rape and sexual battery

Mugshot of Austin Lehmkuler, who was arrested by Indiana State Police for rape and sexual battery. (Photo Provided/Indiana State Police)
by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

TELL CITY, Ind. (WISH) — A southern Indiana man was arrested Friday by Indiana State Police for the rape and sexual battery of a woman.

Indiana State Police initiated a criminal investigation Wednesday after receiving information from the Perry County Sheriff’s Office concerning allegations of rape and sexual battery with a 23-year-old mentally deficient woman.

The investigation revealed that Austin Lehmkuler, 26, of Ferdinand, Indiana, had allegedly transported the woman to a wooded area in Siberia, Indiana, and forced sexual acts upon her. The allegations took place in Perry County.

After the investigation, the Perry County Prosecutor’s Office issued a search warrant on Friday for Lehmkuler’s residence. After probable cause was found during the search, police arrested Lehmkuler.

Online jail records on Friday night showed Lehmkuler was being held on $11,505 bail.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Supreme Court will decide if...
Political News /
Woman with gunshot wound found...
Crime Watch 8 /
Police say 1 shot, 1...
News /
Health official: Bloomington elementary school...
Health Spotlight /
Health Spotlight: Cancer drug shortage
Health Spotlight /
Noblesville names members to its...
Local News /
Indy native talks success of...
All Indiana /
What a US government shutdown...
Political News /