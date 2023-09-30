Southern Indiana man arrested for rape and sexual battery

Mugshot of Austin Lehmkuler, who was arrested by Indiana State Police for rape and sexual battery. (Photo Provided/Indiana State Police)

TELL CITY, Ind. (WISH) — A southern Indiana man was arrested Friday by Indiana State Police for the rape and sexual battery of a woman.

Indiana State Police initiated a criminal investigation Wednesday after receiving information from the Perry County Sheriff’s Office concerning allegations of rape and sexual battery with a 23-year-old mentally deficient woman.

The investigation revealed that Austin Lehmkuler, 26, of Ferdinand, Indiana, had allegedly transported the woman to a wooded area in Siberia, Indiana, and forced sexual acts upon her. The allegations took place in Perry County.

After the investigation, the Perry County Prosecutor’s Office issued a search warrant on Friday for Lehmkuler’s residence. After probable cause was found during the search, police arrested Lehmkuler.

Online jail records on Friday night showed Lehmkuler was being held on $11,505 bail.