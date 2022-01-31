Indiana News

Southern Indiana man charged for child porn, child solicitation

PETERSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has led to charges against a southern Indiana man.

Indiana State Police say 47-year-old Jason Potts has been arrested in the case. The case began in October 2021 after ISP received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding Potts sharing child pornography on Facebook.

Investigators say a search warranted served at his home in Petersburg on Jan. 20 shows he had been sharing files with girls under the age of 16 between October 2020 and January 2022. A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was arrested without incident on Monday morning.

Potts was taken to the Pike County Jail.

Potts faces charges of vicarious sexual gratification, two counts of child solicitation and two counts of possession of child pornography.

Online court records do not yet list an initial court date.