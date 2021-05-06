Indiana News

Southern Indiana man charged with 2 counts of child molesting

MADISON, Ind. (WISH) — A Jefferson County, Indiana, man is accused of inappropriately touching two girls younger than 14 during visits to his home, state police said Thursday.

Kent “Jason” Koehler, 48, of Madison, has been arrested on two counts of child molesting, Indiana State Police said in a news release. Madison is about 30 miles northeast of Louisville, Kentucky.

The two girls came forward in January 2020.

Koehler was in the Jefferson County jail awaiting a court hearing, the release said. A county jail database said a judge set a $50,000 cash bond for Koehler and sealed the arrest warrant.

No information on Koehler was found in an online court database.