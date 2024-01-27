Southern Indiana man gets 55 years in woman’s decapitation slaying

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana man who pleaded guilty to killing a woman whose decapitated, mutilated body was found inside her burning apartment was sentenced Friday to the maximum 55 years in prison.

Brian Montez Williams of Clarksville, Indiana, pleaded guilty in October to one count of murder for the July 2021 slaying of 67-year-old Melody Gambetty. Under a plea agreement, an arson charge was dropped, WDRB-TV reported.

Firefighters who responded to an apartment fire in Clarksville found her body. Gambetty had been decapitated and other body parts had been removed. Those body parts were later found in a suitcase at Williams’ home, police said.

Investigators said the attack may have happened after a burglary or home invasion. They said they believe Williams returned to Gambetty’s apartment a day after her death and started a fire to cover up evidence.