Indiana News

Southern Indiana man pleads guilty to 1996 rape of girl

ENGLISH, Ind. (WISH) — A southern Indiana man has pleaded guilty to raping a girl in 1996, according to Indiana State Police and online court records.

Investigators in September 2019 connected Terry Daffron, 56, of Memphis, Indiana, to the rape by using DNA collected in 1996. Daffron was formally charged in September 2020.

A news release that state police issued Monday did not say the date when the crime happened, or provide any details about the case.

The release says Daffron accepted a plea agreement on Oct. 20 in the case. Online court records show he’s scheduled for a sentencing hearing Nov. 17 in Crawford Circuit Court in English, Indiana.