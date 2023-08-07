Search
Southern Indiana schools announce delays, closures

by: Kyla Russell
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WISH) — Several southern Indiana school corporations have announced delays or closures on Monday after overnight severe weather in the area.

New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated Schools and Greater Clark County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay schedule, according to their Facebook profiles.

East Washington School Corporation and CASI Head Start are also delayed two hours.

Springs Valley Community Schools are closed for the day, due to power outages, their Facebook page said. 

