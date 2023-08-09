Search
Southern Indiana state park beach closes due to E. coli

The beach at Lincoln State Park (Provided Photo/Lincoln State Park)
by: Kyla Russell
LINCOLN CITY, Ind. (WISH) — The beach at Lincoln State Park is closed for swimming due to high levels of E. coli, according to a Tuesday post by the southern Indiana park.

The weekly water test “exceeded E. coli limits for a beach,” the post said.

Higher than normal levels of E. coli can occur after heavy rain.

Another sample of the beach water will go to the lab soon. The park said they plan to release those results whenever they are available.

“This is an uncommon occurrence at our beaches,” the post said.

