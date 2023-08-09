Southern Indiana state park beach reopens, had closed due to E. coli

LATEST: The park posted on Wednesday, “Test results have returned with E. Coli Levels safe for recreating. The swimming area has reopened as of 4:15 8/9/23. This is an uncommon occurrence at our beaches and is entirely different than the program that provides alert levels related to blue-green algae. Higher than normal levels happen occasionally as the result of sampling procedure, or as the result of an increase in nutrients in the water after a heavy rain. Thanks for your patience.”

LINCOLN CITY, Ind. (WISH) — The beach at Lincoln State Park is closed for swimming due to high levels of E. coli, according to a Tuesday post by the southern Indiana park.

The weekly water test “exceeded E. coli limits for a beach,” the post said.

Higher than normal levels of E. coli can occur after heavy rain.

Another sample of the beach water will go to the lab soon. The park said they plan to release those results whenever they are available.

“This is an uncommon occurrence at our beaches,” the post said.

The park, about 34 miles east of Evansville, is in southern Spencer County.