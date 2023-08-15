Southern Indiana warehouse to shut down; 52 jobs lost

JASPER, Ind. (WISH) — A southern Indiana warehouse that supplies engineered parts will be permanently closed, the company has told Indiana officials.

Fifty-two jobs will be eliminated starting Oct. 14.

Minnesota-based Arrowhead Engineered Products says in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act notice to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development that it’ll shutter its Jasper, Indiana, warehouse at 1919 Hospitality Drive. That is the address for Jasper’s Stens Corp. facility, which supplies replacement and original parts and accessories for outdoor power equipment, and golf and industrial markets. Arrowhead acquired Stens in 2016.

“All employees will be separated from Arrowhead employment unless they become

employed elsewhere at Arrowhead,” says the company’s notice to Indiana officials. “The affected employees are not represented by any union. There are no bumping rights for any employees.”

At the time of the 2016 acquisition, Arrowhead noted, “Customers of both companies will benefit from the combination, as Stens and Arrowhead share a common culture, goals, and a commitment to customer satisfaction. Together, they can offer more products and services to a larger combined customer base.”

Jasper is a Dubois County city of more than 16,700 residents. It’s about a 2-hour drive southwest of downtown Indianapolis.

Based on WARN notices, Indiana has lost 830 jobs since Aug. 1, and 1,018 since July 1. The Yellow Freight closing would bring that total of jobs losses since July 1 to about 2,000.