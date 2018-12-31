Southwestern Indiana school mourns 3 students killed in crash

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO) -- A southwestern Indiana community came together Sunday night, days after three young high schoolers were killed in a wreck.

The North Central High School gym was filled with students, parents, teachers and the community. All were there to honor the lives of three students.

Thomas Jaroscak, 16; Kegan Ennen, 16; and Tyson Boyll, 15, all of Farmersburg, were killed Friday after a car wreck in Sullivan County.

Deputies say it didn't appear drugs or alcohol were involved in the wreck. North Central's school counselor says the community is doing its best to be there for the students' parents.

"I can't imagine what they're going through when they're looking at what we did. Just trying to support them the best way we can, trying to honor the best way we can is the big thing that we're trying to get accomplished. There's no words I can say to make it any easier with that, but we plan on doing everything we can whether it's through the community or here to have the support," school counselor Riley Gilman said.

If you would like to help these families, your monetary donations would be greatly appreciated. You can write a check and send it to North Central High School.

Gilman says area schools offered counselors for today along with the Hamilton Center. Dr. McCormick with the Indiana Department of Education even reached out asking how she could help.