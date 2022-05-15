Indiana News

Spencer County man accused of shooting Kentucky police officer, stealing patrol car

by: Divine Triplett
ROCKPORT, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating a Spencer County man accused of shooting a Kentucky police officer and stealing the officer’s vehicle.

Indiana State Police found the officer’s patrol car around 10 p.m. Saturday near Rockport, Indiana.

Around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, police found that the suspect was possibly at a family member’s home. After searching, they later found Bronson Lindsey, of Rockport, inside the home. Lindsey was then taken to the Spencer County Jail.

Police did not provide details regarding the condition of the officer involved in the shooting. Lindsey has not been formally charged.

