Sprint car driver killed during devastating racing crash

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WISH) — The United States Auto Club announced Saturday through Twitter that one of its seasoned competitors has died after sustaining injuries from a crash during Saturday night’s USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship.

Justin Owen, 26, from Harrison, Ohio, a sprint car driver with the USAC for over a decade, was killed after his car had made contact with the outside wall and flipped several times along the track’s third turn.

The USAC canceled the remainder of the event after the incident.

Owen was the reigning champion at the Lawrence Speedway, scoring the title in 2022. Previous wins include three racing victories in Indiana, Ohio, and Pennsylvania in 2019, and one win at the Lernerville Speedway in Pennsylvania in 2016.

The USAC said in a statement that it expressed its deepest condolences for Owen’s family and friends.