State auditor title changes to ‘State Comptroller’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The state of Indiana officially has its first comptroller, a release from the Indiana State Comptroller’s Office announced Wednesday.

State Auditor Tera Klutz’s title has changed from auditor to comptroller, as state comptroller better aligns with the duties of the office.

“The title of ‘state comptroller’ provides a more appropriate depiction of the services we provide,” Klutz said. “We balance the state’s checkbook, distribute tax dollars, provide year-end financial reporting, and pay state employees.”

Klutz says in the release that the previous title caused confusion by leading the public to believe the office audited the state, local governments, or individual taxpayers. Those duties are performed by the State Board of Accounts and Department of Revenue, Klutz adds.

Indiana joins 19 other states in the change to comptroller. The title changes will not change the position or requirements to be elected to the office.