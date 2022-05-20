Indiana News

State conservation officer saves Kokomo man thrown into lake

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Conservation Officer was in the right place at the right time on Thursday morning and saved the life of a man from Kokomo.

Robert Boyd, 76, was boating on Mississinewa Lake just south of Peru when he was thrown out of the boat, says the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

ICO Hunter Law was patrolling the area when he heard a boat engine rev up and then quickly turn off.

Law discovered Boyd’s empty boat in the middle of the lake and found Boyd just under the surface of the water. He pulled Boyd out of the water and got him to shore, where he was taken to a hospital to be checked out.

Boyd was not wearing a life jacket, according to Indiana DNR. A safety lanyard turned off the boat engine when Boyd was thrown out. Without the lanyard, the boat could have circled him or hit another object.

Everyone on the water is urged by Indiana DNR to wear a life jacket, and boat operators should wear a safety lanyard.