State Fire Marshal determines fatal Evansville home explosion ‘accidental’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A home explosion that killed three people has been determined to be accidental by state investigators.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal ruled the Aug. 10 explosion accidental after finding a leaking gas line in the basement.

“Investigators discovered a leaking gas line in the basement of the home,” investigators determined. “The line was found uncapped, with the valve in the open position. Meter data taken after the incident showed a sharp increase in gas usage beginning two days before the blast. No additional evidence was found to determine how the valve was opened; however, there is no indication of foul play.”

Investigators could not figure out the “source of ignition” in the blast but said several electrical appliances in the home may have caused it.

Gas usage spiked in the two days prior to the blast.

“It could not be determined how the occupants were unaware of the gas accumulating in the home,” investigators said.

The explosion happened in the middle of the afternoon in the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue. Dozens of homes were damaged.