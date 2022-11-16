Indiana News

State health department confirms first monkeypox-related death

An electron microscopic (EM) image shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virus particles as well as crescents and spherical particles of immature virions, obtained from a clinical human skin sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak in this undated image obtained by Reuters on May 18, 2022. Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regnery/CDC/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Health has confirmed that an Indiana resident has died from monkeypox.

According to a release, the person had other health conditions that contributed to their death. No information has been provided regarding the identity of the deceased person.

“Although monkeypox cases in Indiana have declined significantly as a result of the availability of vaccine, it is important to remember that this disease is still circulating and can cause severe illness and death,” State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG said. “Our hearts go out to the family of this Hoosier, and I encourage anyone who is at risk to protect themselves by getting vaccinated.”

More information about monkeypox can be found on the Indiana Department of Health’s website. Anyone who experiences symptoms should contact a healthcare provider.