Indiana News

State lawmakers to hear bill Monday restricting discussion of LGBTQ topics in grades K-3

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana House Education Committee will hear a bill Monday that would restrict schools from teaching certain topics associated with the LGBTQ community.

The hearing is considered a crucial step in determining the bill’s fate.

House Bill 1608 would require schools to obtain written consent from parents before providing any instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity for students in kindergarten through third grade.

Republican Rep. Michelle Davis, who represents Whiteland, authored the bill. If the measure becomes law, Indiana would join several other states that require parents’ approval for discussions on sexual identity.

Supporters of the bill argue that parents have the right to decide when and how their children are educated on sensitive topics such as sexual orientation and gender identity.

Opponents of the bill, however, argue that it would limit the ability of schools to provide comprehensive sex education and create barriers to education for LGBTQ students.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana is one group participating in the Pack the Statehouse to Protect LGBTQ Rights demonstration Monday at the statehouse as the bill is being heard.

“I think it’s fear and misinformation. It’s a well-coordinated attack by some politicians to try to put us back in the closet,” Katie Blair, director of advocacy for the ACLU of Indiana, said.

When asked about various bills regarding LGBTQ issues — referred to by critics as a slate of hate — House Speaker Todd Huston said it was a “difference of opinion.”

“I think we’re trying to find the right balance between parental rights and protecting kids, and I respect those opinions. But, I think that rhetoric is the rhetoric that gets used by opposing groups. I think it’s a difference of opinion,” Huston said.

House Bill 1608 will be heard at 8 a.m. Monday. LGBTQ advocates plan to start their protest at 7:30 a.m.