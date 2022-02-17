Indiana News

State officials: Bird flu found at 3rd Indiana turkey farm

FILE - A flock of young turkeys stand in a barn at the Moline family turkey farm after the Mason, Iowa farm was restocked on Aug. 10, 2015. Farms that raise turkeys and chickens for meat and eggs are on high alert, fearing a repeat of a widespread bird flu outbreak in 2015 that killed 50 million birds across 15 states and cost the federal government nearly $1 billion. The new fear is driven by the discovery announced Feb. 9, 2022, of the virus infecting a commercial turkey flock in Indiana. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State officials say a strain of avian flu has been found at a third commercial turkey farm in southern Indiana.

The Indiana State Board of Animal Health says laboratory testing of a commercial flock of turkeys in Greene County has come back as presumptively positive for the virus.

The samples are being verified at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Iowa.

The previous two cases were in adjacent Dubois County.

Pending test results should indicate if the virus is the same as that in the previous cases and if the virus is highly pathogenic.