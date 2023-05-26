State park pools, beaches set to open Memorial Day weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers, it’s time to cool off!

Public swimming pools located inside Indiana State Parks will open this weekend, as well as several Department of Natural Resources swimming beaches.

Take a dip in the pool

The following state park pools will open Saturday:

Brown County

Clifty Falls

McCormick’s Creek

O’Bannon Woods

Prophetstown

Shakamak

Spring Mill

Turkey Run

Versailles

The public pool at Cagles Mill Lake (Lieber State Recreation Area) will open on Sunday. The Cagles Mill Lake swimming beach opens Saturday.

Time to hit the beach

The beach at Indiana Dunes State Park will open Saturday, with lifeguards on duty.

Several state park beaches that offer swimming with no lifeguards will also open this weekend:

Chain O’Lakes

Lincoln

Ouabache

Pokagon

Potato Creek

Summit Lake

Whitewater Memorial

The beaches at Monroe and Patoka Lakes, the Ferdinand State Forest, and several other state properties will open for the season on Saturday.

Applications are still being accepted for lifeguard positions, which are open to qualified applicants ages 15 and older. Visit stateparks.IN.gov to learn more.