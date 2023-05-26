State park pools, beaches set to open Memorial Day weekend
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers, it’s time to cool off!
Public swimming pools located inside Indiana State Parks will open this weekend, as well as several Department of Natural Resources swimming beaches.
Take a dip in the pool
The following state park pools will open Saturday:
- Brown County
- Clifty Falls
- McCormick’s Creek
- O’Bannon Woods
- Prophetstown
- Shakamak
- Spring Mill
- Turkey Run
- Versailles
The public pool at Cagles Mill Lake (Lieber State Recreation Area) will open on Sunday. The Cagles Mill Lake swimming beach opens Saturday.
Time to hit the beach
The beach at Indiana Dunes State Park will open Saturday, with lifeguards on duty.
Several state park beaches that offer swimming with no lifeguards will also open this weekend:
- Chain O’Lakes
- Lincoln
- Ouabache
- Pokagon
- Potato Creek
- Summit Lake
- Whitewater Memorial
The beaches at Monroe and Patoka Lakes, the Ferdinand State Forest, and several other state properties will open for the season on Saturday.
Applications are still being accepted for lifeguard positions, which are open to qualified applicants ages 15 and older. Visit stateparks.IN.gov to learn more.