Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

State park pools, beaches set to open Memorial Day weekend

A ladder and a guard tower at the West Reading Pool. At the West Reading Pool in West Reading on May 26, 2021, before the start of the 2021 summer season. (Photo by Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)
by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers, it’s time to cool off!

Public swimming pools located inside Indiana State Parks will open this weekend, as well as several Department of Natural Resources swimming beaches.

Take a dip in the pool

The following state park pools will open Saturday:

  • Brown County
  • Clifty Falls
  • McCormick’s Creek
  • O’Bannon Woods
  • Prophetstown
  • Shakamak
  • Spring Mill
  • Turkey Run
  • Versailles

The public pool at Cagles Mill Lake (Lieber State Recreation Area) will open on Sunday. The Cagles Mill Lake swimming beach opens Saturday.

Time to hit the beach

The beach at Indiana Dunes State Park will open Saturday, with lifeguards on duty.

Several state park beaches that offer swimming with no lifeguards will also open this weekend:

  • Chain O’Lakes
  • Lincoln
  • Ouabache
  • Pokagon
  • Potato Creek
  • Summit Lake
  • Whitewater Memorial

The beaches at Monroe and Patoka Lakes, the Ferdinand State Forest, and several other state properties will open for the season on Saturday.

Applications are still being accepted for lifeguard positions, which are open to qualified applicants ages 15 and older. Visit stateparks.IN.gov to learn more.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Indy Parks unveils 2023 Summer...
Local News /
Harrison County man killed in...
Indiana News /
Tasty Takeout: Workingman’s Friend
All Indiana /
Takuma Sato paces strong Ganassi...
Motorsports /
Oath Keeper who stormed Capitol...
National News /
IMPD: Man wanted for 2021...
Crime Watch 8 /
Look live with Cody: Nitro...
All Indiana /
Celine Dion cancels entire tour...
Entertainment /