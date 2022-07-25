Indiana News

State Police: 2 from DeKalb County die in murder-suicide

A strip of yellow crime scene tape with police lights in the background. (WISH Photo from file)

AUBURN, Ind. (WISH) — A man and a woman in DeKalb County died after a domestic situation that led to a murder-suicide, Indiana State Police confirmed Tuesday.

The DeKalb County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday identified the deceased as 37-year-old Edward Conboy, of Edon, Ohio, and 35-year-old Heather Harmon, of Auburn.

At 8:40 a.m. Monday, officers from the Auburn Police Department went to a residence in the 800 block of Griswold Court to investigate a report of shots fired.

As officers arrived, a black vehicle left the area. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop with the vehicle leaving, but the driver fled.

Indiana State Police on Tuesday said that Harmon was driving the vehicle after Conboy, with whom she was previously in a relationship, forced his way inside at gunpoint.

Detectives believe Harmon refused to stop for police because of Conboy’s presence and a chase ensued.

The pursuit ran southeast of Auburn on County Road 46A and ended up northbound on County Road 51, according to police.

Officers successfully set up a tire deflation device on County Road 51 at State Road 8, but the black vehicle continued fleeing at slow speeds headed north. Officers reported shots being fired from within the vehicle as it approached County Road 40.

The vehicle came to a stop on County Road 51, according to ISP.

Police found Conboy and Harmon inside the vehicle with gunshot wounds. They died at the scene.

State police believe Conboy fatally shot Harmon before turning the gun on himself.

No police officers were injured, no shots were fired by officers, and no one was injured at the Griswold Court residence where the incident began.

Mental health resources