State police: Alcohol suspected in crash that injured 12 people

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Investigators suspect alcohol was a factor in a Monday crash in Fort Wayne that sent a dozen people to the hospital.

At around 7:15 p.m., Indiana State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Hoagland Road.

Troopers arrived and found a pickup truck split into two pieces and a large passenger van with heavy front-end damage in a ditch.

State police believe the pickup truck, driven by 65-year-old David Mourey, of Hoagland, was headed east on Hoagland Road when he crossed the intersection without yielding the right-of-way to the van, which was traveling northbound on U.S. 27.

The van, driven by 41-year-old Holly Mohr, of Auburn, crashed into the side of the pickup truck, ripping the truck in half.

Mohr had ten children in the van, ranging in age from 6 months to 15 years. Some of the children had to be freed from the van by emergency workers.

Mohr and all ten children were properly restrained. Some of the children had minor injuries, but state police say the use of seatbelts paired with properly deployed airbags prevented any serious injuries.

Due to the severity of the crash, all of the children and both drivers were taken to a hospital for evaluation.

State police believe Mourey had been drinking before the crash and say he was “less than cooperative” with troopers at the scene.

Mourey was admitted to a local hospital for his injuries, so state police say the portion of the investigation related to alcohol impairment will be turned over to the Allen County Prosecutor for review.

The crash was still under investigation Tuesday.