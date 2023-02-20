Indiana News

State police arrest driver who crashed semi on I-65 in Lake County

(Overturned semi truck on I-65. Photo provided/Indiana State Police)
by: Jay Adkins
LOWELL, Ind. (WISH) — A semi truck driver was arrested Monday by Indiana State Police after crashing on I-65 southbound, one mile south of the Crown Point exit.

According to police, the truck drove off the highway just after midnight and overturned, resulting in the trailer breaking open and 40,000 pounds of U.S. mail falling out.

Investigators asked that the driver, Srdan Bezharevic, have his blood drawn at a local hospital. Bezharevic was medically cleared and transported to the Lake County Jail. State police say he was in possession of a white, powdery substance.

Bezharevic faces preliminary charges of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of operating while intoxicated.

Final charges will be determined by the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office.

