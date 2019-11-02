State police arrest drunk, ‘thrill-seeking’ man driving 142 MPH on Indiana highway

HAMMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police arrested a man from Portage for driving 142 mph early Saturday morning. The man had a blood alcohol content of twice the legal limit.

Lance Muckey, 35, was seen by a trooper in an unmarked black Dodge charger at approximately 3 a.m. Saturday on I-80/94E at the 1 mile-marker. Police say Muckey was in a white 2011 Audi on an interstate with a 55 mph posted speed limit.

When pulled over, the trooper reported Muckey stated that he was a “thrill-seeker.”

The trooper smelled alcohol on Muckey’s breath and after a certified chemical test, Muckey’s blood alcohol level returned at .16%, which is twice the legal limit in Indiana (.08%).

Muckey was taken to the Lake County Jail, charged with: