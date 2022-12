Indiana News

State police catch Evansville woman driving 121 mph on I-69

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An Evansville woman was pulled over Wednesday morning after driving 121 mph in a 60 mph zone, according to Indiana State Police.

Sgt. Todd Ringle, ISP public information officer, said the driver was cited for reckless driving in a Wednesday tweet.

Just before 12:30 a.m., ISP Senior Trooper Davis cited the driver on I-69 near Covert Avenue, according to Ringle. That’s on the east side of Evansville.