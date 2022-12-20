Indiana News

State police: Couple from Vincennes dies in crash with semi

VINCENNES, Ind. (WISH) — A married couple from Vincennes died Monday evening after their vehicle crashed into a semitrailer on U.S. 41 in Knox County, state police said.

At around 6:40 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 41 and Industrial Park Boulevard in Vincennes at around 6:40 p.m., Indiana State Police said in a statement Tuesday.

Investigators say that 60-year-old Russell Wilson, of Princeton, had turned from westbound Industrial Park Boulevard onto U.S. 41 and was trying to cross the northbound lanes of the highway to go south when he had to stop in the crossover due to southbound traffic.

Wilson’s trailer was blocking both northbound lanes.

Craig Wissel, 68, was headed north on U.S. 41 in his Toyota Sienna when he crashed into Wilson’s trailer.

The crash killed Wissel and his wife, 68-year-old Jane Wissel. State police say they were both wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Wilson was not injured.

U.S. 41 was closed for several hours for crash investigation and cleanup.

A police investigation was ongoing.