State police: Hanover College student arrested for September 2023 assault

HANOVER, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police on Tuesday arrested a 22-year-old Hanover College student suspected of sexually assaulting another student after a party last year.

State police announced Tuesday that they’d been investigating the student, Jackson Kruer from Clarksville, since September 2023.

Investigators learned that sometime early on Sept. 17, 2023, Kruer left an on-campus party with a female student. Kruer and the female student returned to her dorm room, where police say Kruer sexually assaulted her.

Kruer left the female’s dorm room and went back to his on-campus residence. The student then reported Kruer to campus security.

State police arrested Kruer on Tuesday on a felony charge of rape.

He was taken to the Jefferson County jail and was being held on a $100,000 cash bond. He was due in court for a hearing on Wednesday.

It wasn’t clear if Kruer was still a student at the college.

Hanover College is in Jefferson County in southern Indiana, close to the Indiana-Kentucky border.

