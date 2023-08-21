Search
State police investigate death of Tippecanoe County inmate

by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Tippecanoe County Jail.

Just after 4 p.m. Sunday, an inmate notified jail staff of a possible medical emergency in a jail shower, according to state police.

“Jail staff then located an inmate in the shower unresponsive due to an apparent self-inflicted injury and requested EMS,” state police said in a release Monday.

Despite life-saving efforts, the inmate was pronounced dead at the jail. The Tippecanoe County sheriff asked state police to investigate.

The preliminary investigation found no signs of foul play, according to state police. An autopsy is pending.

The Tippecanoe County Coroner will share the inmate’s name and cause of death at a later date.

