Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

State police investigate shooting at Perry County Memorial Hospital

by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

TELL CITY, Ind. (WISH) — Almost all services at Perry County Memorial Hospital in Tell City are closed following a Monday morning shooting, Indiana State Police said.

“There is no danger to the public or residents of the hospital,” ISP Jasper Post said in a tweet.

State police did not say what led to the shooting or if there were any injuries.

The hospital’s emergency room remains open. Anyone with a medical emergency should enter the emergency room via the south entrance.

State police will share more details in a press conference scheduled for 8 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. CDT.

This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information is available.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Pence says he doesn’t recall...
National News /
Thousands of Hoosiers still without...
Local News /
To fridge or not to...
National News /
The wait for US passports...
National News /
Fireworks safety for the Fourth...
Local News /
Overnight shooting injures 2 near...
Crime Watch 8 /
Fort Wayne man found dead...
Indiana News /
Fort Wayne teen in life-threatening...
Indiana News /