State police investigate shooting at Perry County Memorial Hospital

TELL CITY, Ind. (WISH) — Almost all services at Perry County Memorial Hospital in Tell City are closed following a Monday morning shooting, Indiana State Police said.

“There is no danger to the public or residents of the hospital,” ISP Jasper Post said in a tweet.

State police did not say what led to the shooting or if there were any injuries.

The hospital’s emergency room remains open. Anyone with a medical emergency should enter the emergency room via the south entrance.

State police will share more details in a press conference scheduled for 8 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. CDT.

This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information is available.