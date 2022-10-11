Indiana News

Clarksville police officer fatally shoots knife-wielding suspect inside Walmart

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police detectives were investigating Tuesday after an officer from the Clarksville Police Department shot and killed a suspect at a retail store Monday night.

At around 11:15 p.m., Clarksville police were called to the Walmart on Veteran’s Parkway after a man, later identified as 30-year-old Daniel Scott, was walking around the store after closing and had ignored requests to leave, state police said in a statement Tuesday.

Scott, a Corydon resident, “also appeared to have severe lacerations to the side of neck” that state police say were “likely self-inflicted.”

Three Clarksville police officers who were outside the store on an unrelated investigation immediately went inside and saw Scott walking around.

Detectives believe Scott “brandished a machete-style knife” when the officers approached and “charged toward an officer.”

The officer fired his department-issued handgun, striking Scott, according to state police.

Officers started first aid and called for an ambulance.

Scott was taken to Clark Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Clarksville Police Department asked Indiana State Police to investigate the shooting.

Investigators believe Scott took a razor and the machete from the store before being asked to leave, according to state police.

No Walmart employees or Clarksville police officers were hurt.