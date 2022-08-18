Indiana News

State police investigating death of Connersville man

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The body of a Connersville man was found in a cemetery Wednesday morning, prompting an investigation by Indiana State Police.

At around 8 a.m., police were called to Dale Cemetery in Connersville after someone reported finding a man’s body. The cemetery is located at 801 N. Gregg Rd. in Connersville. That’s about one mile west of downtown Connersville, just off of West Country Club Road.

When officers arrived, they found the body of 53-year-old Thomas Combs. Combs was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fayette County coroner.

An autopsy was scheduled to determine Combs’ cause of death.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Indiana State Police Pendleton Post at 765-778-2121.