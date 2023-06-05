State Police investigating I-64 crash that killed Virginia woman

UNIONTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred sometime Sunday afternoon on Interstate 64 in Perry County.

At around 6:31 p.m. the Perry County Sheriff’s Department received a call from someone in Virginia concerned about an overdue motorist.

Maria Booker, 35, of Locust Grove, Virginia left Colorado earlier Sunday, and no one was able to contact her for several hours.

Indiana State Police, along with Perry County Sheriff’s Department, began to search Booker’s last known location somewhere along I-64.

At approximately 7:20 p.m., investigators located a 2018 Chevrolet near the 75.5-mile marker, close to Uniontown, down an embankment in a heavily wooded area. The driver of the vehicle, Booker, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators contacted Virginia State Police to notify Booker’s family and officers are still waiting for autopsy reports.