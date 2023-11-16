State police make 2 arrests made following high-speed chase and manhunt

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police made two arrests after a vehicle chase followed by a manhunt in a wooded area.

A state trooper was monitoring traffic on I-65 in northern Clark County around 2 a.m. Thursday when he saw a Chevrolet Equinox going 95 in a 70 mph zone. A traffic stop was initiated, and the driver was later identified as Frederick Lewis IV, 31, of Illinois.

State police say the trooper became suspicious of Louis of Lewis and thought he might be on drugs.

There were two other passengers present, one female and a man police identified as Christopher Johnson, 25, of Illinois. State police say the woman was the owner of the vehicle.

The trooper took IDs to run them through the system, and as he went back to return them, state police say the Equinox sped off and a chase began.

The chase exceeded speeds of 120 mph. It eventually led off of I-65 and into the Scottsburg area on State Road 56. After a successful tire deflation, the Equinox drove onto the property of a factory and then into a field.

Both Lewis and the female passenger were immediately detained, but state police say Johnson ran into the woods. A manhunt would soon follow with K-9 units and drones used to help search the scene. Johnson was soon discovered hiding behind another factory.

It was revealed that Johnson was violating his parole in Illinois. Lewis and Johnson were taken into Scott County Jail with preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement, probation violation, and reckless driving.

State police say no drugs were found in the vehicle.

The investigation is still ongoing.