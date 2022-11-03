Indiana News

State police: Owen County homeowner killed in shootout with home invasion suspects

SPENCER, Ind. (WISH) — An Owen County man was shot and killed Wednesday in a shootout with two home invasion suspects, according to police.

Gilardo Garcia Salinas, 39, called 911 at about 8:15 p.m. and told dispatchers that someone was breaking into his home, Indiana State Police said in a statement Thursday. The residence is in the area of U.S. 321 and North Cataract Road, about 12 miles north of Spencer.

State police say Garcia Salinas confronted the two suspects before police arrived and gunfire was exchanged.

Owen County Sheriff’s deputies arrived and found the man injured outside his home. Sheriff’s deputies administered first aid, but Garcia Salinas died before he could be taken to a hospital. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday in Terre Haute.

Investigators believe the two suspects left the scene in a gray or blue passenger vehicle. The make and model of the vehicle are unknown and it’s unknown if any of the suspects were injured, state police say.

Police have started to collect video footage from nearby locations and were following up on additional leads, according to state police.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post at 812-332-4411 and ask for Detective Ian Matthews.