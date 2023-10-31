State police solve 41-year-old Jackson County cold case; 1 in custody

Ronald Anderson. Anderson was arrested on Oct. 31, 2023, in connection to a 41-year-old cold case in Jackson County. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police arrested a Seymour, Indiana, man for his role in a 41-year-old cold case in Jackson County.

On Oct. 31, 1982, 24-year-old Clifford Smith was killed in rural Jackson County and was reported missing by his wife on Nov. 4, 1982.

His body was later found by animal trappers on Dec. 1, 1982, in an area along the White River near Rockford, Indiana, just north of Seymour.

Investigators determined that Smith had died from a gunshot wound to the head.

State police detectives on the case made no arrests at the time. Over time, the case was passed to new investigators.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Kip Main has been the detective actively investigating the case since September 2015. Over the course of the investigation, police say Main determined that 61-year-old Ronald Anderson of Seymour was at a home with Smith and other people on Oct. 30, 1982.

At some point during the night of the 30th, Anderson got a shotgun from the house, loaded it, and then left the house in a vehicle with Smith.

Smith was not seen alive after that night.

Police say Anderson allegedly returned the gun back to the home, and later returned to the crime scene to hide any evidence.

Investigators arrested Anderson at his home on the east side of Seymour without incident on Tuesday. He was being held at the Jackson County jail without bond.

A court date has not been set yet.