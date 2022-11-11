Indiana News

State police: Suspect shot, killed by police in Tell City

by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A suspect was shot and killed by police in southern Indiana early Friday morning, according to Indiana State Police.

“ISP is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting in Tell City,” ISP Public Information Office Sgt. Todd Ringle said on Twitter at around 7:20 a.m.

Tell City, located along the Ohio River in Perry County, is a community of about 7,200 people.

Ringle says no police officers were injured.

State police did not provide any additional information about the suspect or what might have led to the shooting.

News 8 has reached out to Indiana State Police and the Tell City Police Department for more information.

